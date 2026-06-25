The establishment Democratic Party has a real problem.

As John Fund reported citing CNN polling the Democratic Socialists of America are now more favorable among Democratic voters than congressional Democrats are (by plus 17 versus plus 4). As Fund wrote, “They’re a better brand at this point than Democrats in Congress.”

At the same time, the splinter party is becoming more radical as it grows in popular support. Fund reported that this month, the Democratic Socialists of America’s leadership released an updated platform that calls for getting rid of the U.S. Senate and zeroing the defense budget (and eventually all police budgets). It states that the Constitution should be amended such that the president and judiciary are selected and subordinated to Congress. Finally, in the style of all failed socialist states, it major companies should be nationalized and given to “the public.”

If this were just a protesting group, it would be sobering but not necessarily frightening. However, this is real rising political movement. With each passing election, socialist Democrats are beating what they call “corporate Democrats” in primaries.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is their most famous winner so far. But this week, a series established Democrat incumbents were defeated in primaries by socialists. These incumbents were endorsed by House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is also from New York. The possible socialist takeover of the traditional Democratic Party is an increasingly realistic future.

The radicalism and anti-Americanism of these new socialist candidates should not be underestimated.

Mamdani-endorsed Darializa Avila Chevalier just defeated five-term Congressman and Hispanic Caucus Chair Adriano Espaillat in the Democratic primary for New York’s 13th District. She famously bragged about wiping her hands on the American flag because she didn’t have a napkin at an event.

Candidate Aber Kawas also won the Democrat Primary for a State Senate seat in New York. This is a candidate who said the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were America’s fault because of our “system of capitalism, racism, white supremacy, and islamophobia.”

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If you think that is an extreme statement, consider these planks in the 2024 Democratic Socialist of America Platform:

“Establish universal rent-control and the guaranteed right to counsel for all tenants. Public investment in building quality multi-income social housing”

“Abolish mandatory minimums and cash bail, and demilitarize police departments.”

“Universal healthcare with no premiums, co-pays, or deductibles. Guarantees for reproductive and gender-affirming care.”

“A 32-hour work week with no reduction in pay or benefits.”

“Greatly reduce the U.S. military budget, close overseas bases, and bring troops home.”

“Allow workers to freely migrate between countries to seek employment without restrictive immigration controls. Demilitarize the border, end all immigrant detention and deportations, immediate amnesty for all immigrants regardless of current immigration status, and provide access to jobs, labor rights, and social services to all immigrants.”

“Extend full voting rights to people with criminal convictions and noncitizens and establish statehood for Washington D.C.”

“End economic sanctions that impact the sovereignty of countries whose governments act independently of the United States, such as Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran.”

When the Democratic socialists have a 17-point favorable rating among Democrats while the traditional Democrats have only a 4-point favorable rating, what does this tell us?

The 2026 election will be the first time a substantial number of openly socialist and radical candidates will be running on the Democratic ticket.

Will the other Democrats, including their leaders, accept the socialist radicals and concede that their party is increasingly the socialist party in America?

How will most Americans react to an overtly radical and socialist Democratic Party?

Will the Republicans be able to communicate just how destructive, impoverishing, and practically impossible the socialist program is?

So far, the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mamdani wing is winning. Their energy, sense of conviction, aggressive moral posturing, and willingness to attack their opponents relentlessly and ruthlessly are carrying the day.

Republicans still have not found the right words and images to communicate how crazy and destructive the socialist platform would be in the real world.

This week is a reminder that the future of America is still being written. Will we continue the direction set by our 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence or repudiate it by voting for a wave of radicalism? In many ways, this will be answered in November.

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