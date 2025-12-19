Christmas is a time to reflect upon the miracle of salvation as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

May your hearts and homes be filled with love and cheer as you gather with family and friends to give thanks to God for the gift of His Son.

This Christmas, let me extend my heartfelt gratitude to the brave men and women in the U.S. military, who are spending the holiday away from their families. Their selfless service keeps America safe, prosperous, and free.

Join me in giving thanks to God for the many blessings and gifts He has bestowed upon our nation. And as we reflect on our many blessings, let us generously remember those in need. Also, let us all be thankful to live in the freest, safest, and most prosperous country in the world.

I look forward to sharing my thoughts and hearing yours in 2026.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Your Friend,

Newt Gingrich

