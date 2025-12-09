Three historic changes may grow out of the generous, patriotic $6.25 billion commitment that Michael Dell and his wife Susan Dell are making to the children of America.

Their generosity means that 25 million children will have an initial $250 investment account. This will mean even the poorest children in the poorest neighborhoods will own stock in American companies.

How will the left respond to the Dells’ pledge to help millions of American children fund newly created investment accounts under President Trump’s Invest America initiative?

