A quiet but dangerous assault on religious freedom, with deep roots in communism, is sweeping the world.

What was once confined to the margins of authoritarian regimes has now breached the gates of the democratic world.

In what has been described as a “global war on God,” the weaponization of the state against communities of faith is occurring in plain sight. The most urgent and tragic battleground of this struggle is unfolding right now in South Korea.

Read More

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.