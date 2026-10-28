As a special treat for our Inner Circle Members, I wanted to share our Marketing Director’s experience at the Donald Trump rally in Ft. Myers. Enjoy! – Newt

Hi Inner Circle,

We thought we’d switch things up a little and take you behind the scenes of a pretty exciting Friday here in Southwest Florida!

Thanks to the RNC, I had VIP tickets to President Trump’s rally at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. And since I spend most of my time working behind the scenes here at Gingrich 360, I figured it would be fun to bring you along for a change!

Now, let me tell you how this day started. I ended up walking up to the arena behind Republican National Committeewoman Kathleen King. Talk about an entrance!