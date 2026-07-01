Newt Gingrich talks with Netflix Chief Global Affairs Officer Clete Willems about innovation, American storytelling, and Netflix’s impact across all 50 states.

In this episode of Newt’s World, Newt Gingrich continues his Greatest American Inventions series with a look at GPS, one of the most transformative technologies ever developed by the United States government. From military precision to smartphones, financial markets, agriculture, aviation, and search and rescue, GPS demonstrates how public investment and private-sector innovation can combine to create extraordinary economic value.

Newt then welcomes Clete Willems, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Netflix, for a wide-ranging conversation about Netflix’s role in the American economy, its growing production footprint across all 50 states, and its investment in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. They also discuss Netflix’s America 250 programming, the importance of storytelling as American soft power, and how the company is helping share American history and culture with audiences around the world.

Listen to the episode below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

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Newt Gingrich

Today, I’m pleased to welcome Clete Willems, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Netflix. Clete leads the company’s engagement with governments around the world. Before joining Netflix, he served as Deputy Director of the National Economic Council during the first Trump administration, worked as a career attorney at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and was an aide to Congressman Paul Ryan.

Today, we’re discussing Netflix’s impact on America, from creating jobs and investing in communities across all 50 states to sharing American stories with audiences around the world as the country marks its 250th anniversary.

Clete, welcome, and thank you for joining me on Newt’s World.

Clete Willems

It’s a pleasure to be here.

Newt Gingrich

Before joining Netflix, you spent time in government, law, and Congress. How have those experiences shaped the way you think about global affairs?

Clete Willems

There’s actually a great deal of overlap between international trade and what we do at Netflix. Trade is about more than economic exchange. It’s also about cultural understanding.

Through storytelling, Netflix helps bring people and cultures closer together while sharing American values like freedom of expression. At the same time, audiences gain a window into stories and perspectives from around the world.

Newt Gingrich

Netflix has contributed more than $225 billion to the U.S. economy over the last decade. That’s an extraordinary impact.

Clete Willems

It really is. We’ve filmed more than 1,700 productions in all 50 states across 1,200 different locations. That work has supported more than 140,000 production jobs while creating economic activity for local businesses and communities.

We’re proud that our productions benefit red states and blue states alike. Whether it’s Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, California, or elsewhere, Netflix has become a significant economic contributor across the country.

Newt Gingrich

Many people still think of Netflix as a streaming service, but you’ve become a major studio in your own right.

Clete Willems

That’s exactly right. Netflix has continually evolved, from mailing DVDs to pioneering streaming and now producing a significant amount of original content ourselves.

As we’ve expanded original productions, we’ve also needed the infrastructure to support that growth.

Newt Gingrich

One of your biggest investments is at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey, where you’re transforming a former Army base into a major production facility.

Clete Willems

Fort Monmouth served the U.S. military for nearly a century before closing in 2011. We saw an opportunity to give the property new life.

Netflix is investing approximately $1.2 billion to develop a 290-acre production campus with 12 sound stages. It will become one of the largest production hubs on the East Coast and represents a long-term investment in American filmmaking.

Newt Gingrich

Georgia experienced tremendous economic growth after becoming a major center for film and television production. I imagine you’re hoping to create something similar in New Jersey.

Clete Willems

Absolutely. Productions like Stranger Things helped create thousands of jobs in Georgia while also benefiting local businesses through tourism and spending.

We’re hoping to build that same kind of ecosystem in New Jersey and continue expanding opportunities across the country.

Newt Gingrich

Netflix also produces content around the world. How do you balance American productions with international storytelling?

Clete Willems

The United States remains our largest production base, but we also have a “local for local” strategy.

Audiences in countries like Spain or South Korea enjoy stories created by local filmmakers for local audiences. Sometimes those productions become global successes, like Squid Game. That approach allows us to celebrate cultures while also introducing them to viewers worldwide.

Newt Gingrich

When a series becomes a hit and continues for multiple seasons, how important is that to Netflix?

Clete Willems

It’s incredibly valuable. Long-running series like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Virgin River build loyal audiences and encourage viewers to explore even more content across Netflix.

Our recommendation technology also helps people discover programs they’ll enjoy, which has contributed to shows like Breaking Bad and Suits finding even larger audiences after arriving on Netflix.

Newt Gingrich

Netflix now reaches an enormous global audience.

Clete Willems

We have roughly 300 million subscribers worldwide. It’s been an incredible evolution from a DVD-by-mail company to one of the world’s largest streaming platforms.

Newt Gingrich

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Netflix has also launched programming focused on American history and storytelling.

Clete Willems

America’s 250th provides a great opportunity to celebrate the country’s history, innovation, and culture.

We’ve created a USA 250 hub featuring documentaries, historical series, classic American films, sports programming, and other stories that reflect the American experience.

One highlight is The American Experiment, which explores key moments in American history through perspectives from across the political spectrum. Another is Death by Lightning, a dramatization of President James Garfield’s presidency that shines a light on a fascinating period of American history.

Newt Gingrich

Netflix has also expanded into live programming and sports.

Clete Willems

That’s another exciting area of growth.

This year we’ll stream five NFL games, and we’re focused on making those broadcasts feel like major entertainment events with unique presentations and performances alongside the games themselves.

Newt Gingrich

Finally, as we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, how will you be spending the Fourth of July?

Clete Willems

Like many Americans, I’ll be spending it with my family—grilling burgers and brats, relaxing by the pool, watching fireworks, and enjoying the holiday together.

Newt Gingrich

Clete, thank you for joining me. Netflix has become a remarkable American success story, and I appreciate you sharing how the company continues investing in communities, creating jobs, and bringing American stories to audiences around the world.

Clete Willems

Thank you. I appreciate the opportunity and hope everyone has a wonderful Fourth of July.

About the Guest

Clete Willems is the Chief Global Affairs Officer at Netflix, where he leads the company’s engagement with governments around the world. He joined Netflix in April 2025 after a distinguished career in government, law, and public policy. Willems previously served as Deputy Director of the National Economic Council during the first Trump administration, worked as a career attorney at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, served as an aide to Congressman Paul Ryan, and was a partner at Akin Gump.



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