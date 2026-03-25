In recent days, a dancing robot ran amok in a restaurant at Cupertino, California, an airplane hit a firetruck at LaGuardia Airport, and President Trump shifted his two-day ultimatum to Iran to a five-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure for negotiations.

Vladimir Putin also offered to stop sharing intelligence with the Iranians if Mr. Trump stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine (Mr. Trump apparently refused).

The Strait of Hormuz closure has led to shortages and price hikes for agriculture, food production, chemical manufacturing, and most specifically oil.

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