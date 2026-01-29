President Donald Trump’s Tuesday speech in Iowa made one thing abundantly clear: it is urgent that we get American energy policy right.

The American way of life has always depended on abundant, affordable energy. When energy is accessible at fair prices with minimal overhead, businesses and families thrive—and America can compete globally.

Trump’s policies on trade, taxes, and deregulation are setting the stage for an AI and robotics-fueled manufacturing boom. But that boom won’t happen without reliable, affordable energy to meet the rapidly increasing demand.

