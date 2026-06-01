Dear Inner Circle Member,

We are in a time of real transition. As a Republican optimist, I still think everything will work out — but there are a lot of worrisome signs that things may get worse before they get better.

When Jeff Bezos’ new heavy-lift rocket, the John Glenn, blew up during a test, it was a serious reminder that getting to space is still a challenging business. As NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman wrote: “Spaceflight is unforgiving, and developing new heavy-lift launch capability is extraordinarily difficult.” We will get to the Moon and Mars, but both will be genuine challenges.