Dear Inner Circle Members,

This has been a wild week.

First, let’s get it out of the way. I was wrong. I let my heart overrule my head. I had warned months ago that the key to the election would be the price of gasoline, diesel fuel, and heating oil on Labor Day. That remained true. But, as I got caught up in doing everything I could to help our side win, I just refused to talk in negative terms about our chances — even though it was obvious based on everything I have lived through in my career that we were building toward a big Democratic victory.

I think I was also misled by my own conservatism and sense that the American people simply could not vote for some of the more extreme Democrats. I greatly underestimated the degree to which average Americans were so fed up with the Republican failure to deliver that they simply did not care what we said about the Democrats. We were caught in a “not them” voting cycle.