Dear Inner Circle Member,

The most interesting thing happened this week when Callista and I were leaving for church on Saturday afternoon.

As we drove out of the residence next to the American embassy, we suddenly realized there was a demonstration of several hundred people just across the street. It turned out to be mostly Iranians living in Switzerland who were in favor of replacing the religious dictatorship. They even had signs thanking President Donald J. Trump. Callista promptly jumped out of the car and took pictures. The one below she posted (she really enjoys taking and sharing pictures, so this was natural behavior for her).