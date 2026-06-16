Dear Inner Circle Member,

I could not write this report on Monday because Callista and I went to Geneva to welcome President Trump, who was on his way to the G-7 meeting in Evian, France (which is right next to Geneva).

I had planned to write immediately after our meeting with the President, who landed at 4 p.m. Swiss time (10 a.m. back in Washington). However, while we were chatting at the foot of the stairs from Air Force One, he turned to Callista and asked “would you like to ride with me?”