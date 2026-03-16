Dear Inner Circle Member,

The timing and range of parallel challenges happening in the world are becoming a major test for President Donald J. Trump and the MAGA movement.

The biggest challenge from an American standpoint is the war with Iran. The Iranian religious dictatorship has been openly at war with the United States since 1979 when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (the founder and moral leader of the dictatorship) described the United States as the Great Satan. He allowed radicals to illegally seize the United States Embassy and hold 66 diplomats as hostages for 444 days. For 47 years, the Iranian Parliament has chanted “death to America” and has waged war against the United States. Since 1984, the American State Department has designated Iran the leading state sponsor of terrorism every single year.

Defeating Iran is proving harder than people thought in the euphoria of the first week of the war. This is a major test for the Trump administration.