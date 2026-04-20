Dear Inner Circle Member,

There have been a lot of things going on in my world.

On Friday, we had a moving and impressive retirement ceremony for U.S. Army Col. Rick Gonzalez. Col. Gonzalez served his country for 35 years and his wife Greta has been with him every step of the way. He was the head of the military mission to Switzerland and worked closely with Callista in the embassy. Callista thought he was terrific to work with, and she will miss him. As an Army brat whose father served 27 years in the infantry, I really appreciate Col. Gonzalez and his family’s commitment to defending America. It was a terrific ceremony with a lot of emotion.