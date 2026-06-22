Dear Inner Circle Member,

As I am writing this, Vice President JD Vance and a team are negotiating about an hour and a half from Bern. They are at Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, which is one of the fanciest and most interesting hotels in Switzerland. (Audrey Hepburn was married and lived there, Sophia Lauren lived there, Sean Connery stayed for a month while filming Goldfinger, etc.) It happens to be owned by the Qataris, and this may have been the key to using it. This is the beginning of what will at best be a long, frustrating, and difficult relationship with the Iranian religious dictatorship.