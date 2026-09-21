Dear Inner Circle Members,

First, I want to report that my new book on America’s Golden Age will be released in a few weeks, and you can preorder it now on Amazon and other online bookstores. I think it deals pretty effectively with artificial intelligence, space, breakthroughs in healthcare, and other important topics. Please tell your friends about it.

Callista and I spent three days in Lugano this last week. Lugano is a beautiful town on Lake Lugano surrounded by mountains. It is in the southern part of Switzerland, and Italian is the local language. The canton (state) is called Ticino.