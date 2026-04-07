Dear Inner Circle Member,

Callista and I took the weekend off and flew to Rome. We attended the Easter Vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica and watched the Pope baptize and welcome into the church a number of new Catholics. Rome was full, and it remains the best city for people watching in the world.

Living in Bern, Switzerland means we are an hour and a half from the Zurich airport and a one-hour flight from Rome. Flying south you cross a lot of the snow-covered Alps. Switzerland is remarkably beautiful.