Dear Inner Circle Member,

Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, and Ukraine (and possibly Taiwan) are all volatile situations. The Congress is presently fighting over whether it will fund the Department of Homeland Security (during a war). The ongoing struggle between the Trump administration and the courts continues (including the enormous, worldwide complexity of the Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs). Things remain in constant flux, and no one can predict with certainty what is going to happen.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a solution for DHS funding at 3 a.m. by voice vote - which was promptly rejected by the Republican Speaker of the U.S. House. Adding to the whiplash, the U.S. House then moved a competitive continuing resolution to fund the department, with no possibility of the Senate accepting it.