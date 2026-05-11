Dear Inner Circle Member,

Last week was amazing for Callista and me. We were in Washington. She had a big investment meeting with 65 Swiss business leaders. Switzerland is the sixth largest investor in the United States. She also had a strategic planning meeting with Swiss and American government leaders.

I spent the week planning for the 2026 election, working on healthcare policy issues, and thinking through how to end the Iran war despite the entrenched hostility of the dictatorship.