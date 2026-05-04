Dear Inner Circle Member,

Callista and I had an amazing trip on Friday. The Swiss have a tradition of inviting all ambassadors on a field trip once a year. President Guy Parmelin hosted us on an amazing tour of a castle and a very advanced health experimental center.

I had often driven by Chillon Castle on Lake Geneva, but I had never had a chance to visit it. It is amazing as it is on an island and the island defines the shape of the castle, so it is more like a boat than a normal castle.