Dear Inner Circle Member,

There are a lot of different things in motion right now.

The Iran-United States negotiations run hot and cold. As I am writing, the U.S. has just announced it is postponing the next meeting in Switzerland with the Iranians. There have been a series of low-level skirmishes in the Persian Gulf with no loss of life - but enough noise to keep both sides on edge. This has given the Iranians a chance to postpone and slow down the concessions they really do not want to make.