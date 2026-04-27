Dear Inner Circle Member,

Today’s report covers a lot, and I have a hunch things are going to accelerate as we move toward the election.

Obviously, the biggest news happening concerns the gunman at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He was a Cal Tech grad (and therefore presumably bright). He apparently observed that the security was weak at the hotel since it focused only on people coming to dinner and did not screen guests who might have checked in a day earlier (which he had done).