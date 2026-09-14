Dear Inner Circle Members,

The last week has been amazingly hectic. One week ago, I was in Rome, Italy and flew straight to Dallas, Texas for the first-ever Republican midterm convention. I think the idea of a midterm convention was a good one. It emphasizes that these are team elections. Our commonsense, free enterprise conservatives are one team, and the big government socialists are the other team.

A major step in identifying the two teams is having a convention like this. Having a video appearance by Democratic U.S. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was also perfect.