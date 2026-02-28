Dear Inner Circle Member,

I am in the middle of writing a series of articles inspired by President Donald J. Trump’s remarkable State of the Union address. I think that speech was one of the most important of his career and has set the stage for a big-choice election in which the American people will have a real opportunity to move forward with the Trump program or move back to the big-government socialism and weird values that have increasingly come to dominate the Democratic Party.

I am writing this report while returning from Tokyo, Japan to Bern, Switzerland (where, as you know, Callista is serving as U.S. ambassador). I had flown to Tokyo for a business meeting, and the long trip (18 hours with a layover in Dubai) gave me a chance to do some writing, including work on my upcoming book on America’s Golden Age.

About three hours after we left Dubai, while we were over Iraq and heading into Turkey, the news feed said the United States and Israel had launched an attack on the Iranian dictatorship.