Dear Inner Circle Member,

I wanted to write you a brief note from an intense and meaningful week surrounding the World Economic Forum.

This year, what stood out most to me was Callista’s role. She delivered four talks and was repeatedly asked to engage with world business and civic leaders on the cultural, historical, and moral foundations shaping the future of the West. Watching her command those rooms with clarity, grace, and depth was a powerful reminder of how much serious leaders are searching for perspective beyond headlines and talking points.