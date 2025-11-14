The Latest

Gingrich 360 offers paid internship opportunities for college students, graduate students, and recent graduates.

As part of this once in a lifetime experience, interns will explore the world of Gingrich 360 – where politics, history, and media intersect. Interns will gain invaluable career experience by learning firsthand from Speaker Gingrich, Ambassador Gingrich, and the Gingrich 360 team, while conducting research, drafting briefings, producing content for podcasts and social media, and attending meetings.

