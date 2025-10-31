The Latest

Saving Mother Moon - There is a real possibility that President Donald Trump and his team have saved religious freedom in South Korea – and Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon’s life.

Trump’s Influence, and Unfinished Business From 2024, Likely Decisive in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City Elections - While the Democrats seem leaderless and confused, Republicans have been rallying to the president and his action-oriented administration.

October 2025 Replay - Inner Circle Live - Be part of the conversation you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now to join Newt’s Inner Circle Live.

Argentina’s Election and 2026 - Argentine President Javier Milei’s extraordinary electoral victory this week could be a good omen for American Republicans in 2026.