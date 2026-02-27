Dear Inner Circle Member,

British parliamentarian Tom Tugendhat recently published a powerful warning titled “Britain’s Hidden War.” His message is simple: Russia is already at war with the West but not in a traditional way.

Through cyberattacks, sabotage, propaganda, and deception, Moscow is waging what it calls “hybrid warfare.” Russian-linked hackers have attacked British hospitals, disrupting surgeries and blood transfusions. These are not acts of espionage, they are acts of sabotage.