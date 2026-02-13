Dear Inner Circle Member,

The Trump administration’s move to reopen the development of nuclear weapons, something the United States has not done in more than 40 years, is not an isolated decision. It is a response to a rapidly changing global landscape. China and Russia are both engaged in aggressive military buildups, supported by advanced scientific and technological bases. They are developing new nuclear weapons, new delivery systems, and new strategic possibilities while much of America’s defense infrastructure still relies on systems designed decades ago.