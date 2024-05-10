Newt’s World – Episode 695: Nuclear War: A Scenario
Newt talks with Pulitzer Prize finalist Annie Jacobsen, about her new book, Nuclear War: A Scenario.
Newt talks with Pulitzer Prize finalist Annie Jacobsen, about her new book, Nuclear War: A Scenario.
Newt talks with Pulitzer Prize finalist Annie Jacobsen, about her new book "Nuclear War: A Scenario". The book explores the potential aftermath of a nuclear missile launch, based on interviews with military and civilian experts. Jacobsen discusses the con…