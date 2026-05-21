The decisive defeat of Congressman Thomas Massie in Kentucky is a landmark in defining who leads the Republican Party.

Mr. Massie had won by 65 percent and 98 percent in the last two elections respectively — then he collided with President Trump.

Mr. Trump has had a good run recently in reshaping the GOP into a much more MAGA Party. He defeated at least five incumbent state senators in Indiana (with several more in recounts). His all-out effort to defeat Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana after Dr. Cassidy voted to impeach him led to the incumbent senator running in third place. Six years ago, Dr. Cassidy had won with 59 percent of the vote.

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