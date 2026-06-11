On this episode of Newt’s World, Newt Gingrich speaks with health policy expert Elle Minarik about a troubling new report from the Paragon Health Institute examining what researchers describe as widespread fraud and improper enrollment within the Affordable Care Act marketplace. According to Minarik, enhanced subsidies, weak verification systems, and misaligned incentives have contributed to millions of potentially improper enrollments, creating significant costs for taxpayers while undermining confidence in the healthcare system.

Their discussion explores how government subsidies, insurance company compensation structures, and third-party enrollment intermediaries may be fueling an “enrollment at any cost” environment. Minarik argues that the problem extends beyond wasteful spending, affecting Americans who have reportedly been enrolled in plans without their knowledge and later faced unexpected tax consequences or disruptions to their healthcare coverage. The conversation also examines why certain states appear disproportionately affected, what role technology and oversight failures play, and what reforms Congress could pursue to improve program integrity and protect both taxpayers and consumers.

Listen to their conversation below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

Newt Gingrich:

Today we’re discussing a new report on Obamacare enrollment fraud. The report suggests that as many as 6.2 million ACA enrollments in 2026 may have been improper. Can you put that number into perspective?

Elle Minarik:

To understand the issue, it helps to look at how the ACA marketplace works. These plans primarily serve people who do not receive employer-sponsored insurance. Since COVID, enhanced subsidies have dramatically increased the availability of zero-premium plans.

Our analysis compared Census income data with ACA enrollment figures. We found that approximately 6.2 million people are enrolled in highly subsidized Obamacare plans despite not appearing to qualify based on available income data.

Newt Gingrich:

What does that mean in terms of taxpayer cost?

Elle Minarik:

We estimate roughly $25 billion annually is being spent on improper Obamacare enrollment. Over the last three years alone, that amounts to about $75 billion.

We also found that billions of dollars have been paid to insurers for enrollees who never used their coverage even once during the year.

Newt Gingrich:

Has Obamacare effectively become more beneficial to insurance companies than to the people it was intended to help?

Elle Minarik:

The problem stems from what we call an “enrollment at any cost” strategy. Policymakers focused heavily on increasing enrollment numbers. When plans become essentially free to consumers, incentives change dramatically.

The federal government pays insurers monthly for each enrollee. That creates incentives for insurers and enrollment intermediaries to maximize enrollment, sometimes regardless of whether individuals are truly eligible.

Newt Gingrich:

How do those enrollment incentives work?

Elle Minarik:

Insurance brokers, call centers, marketing firms, and lead-generation companies often receive commissions for each enrollee. Some brokers receive bonus payments during open enrollment and then ongoing monthly commissions afterward.

When consumers pay nothing for coverage, it becomes easier for bad actors to enroll people without their knowledge because the financial incentive exists throughout the enrollment chain.

Newt Gingrich:

So taxpayers are effectively paying people to enroll individuals who may not qualify?

Elle Minarik:

In some cases, yes. Unfortunately, many victims only discover the problem when filing taxes. They may learn they were enrolled in an ACA plan without their consent and become responsible for reconciling subsidy payments they never knew existed.

Some families have faced thousands of dollars in unexpected tax liabilities because of fraudulent enrollment activity.

Newt Gingrich:

Your report shows that a handful of states account for the majority of improper enrollments. Why is that?

Elle Minarik:

States such as Florida and Texas have unique dynamics because they did not expand Medicaid. That creates strong incentives for some individuals to overstate income in order to qualify for ACA subsidies.

There are also significant concentrations of enrollment intermediaries and call centers operating in certain regions, particularly South Florida.

Newt Gingrich:

How much of this is a technology problem?

Elle Minarik:

Technology is a major factor. State-based exchanges often use stronger verification systems than Healthcare.gov. Many employ tools such as multi-factor authentication and real-time data matching.

The federal system has historically lacked some of these protections, making it easier for fraudulent applications or unauthorized plan changes to occur.

Newt Gingrich:

Why were some verification protections removed during the Biden administration?

Elle Minarik:

The administration prioritized increasing enrollment. High enrollment figures became a major policy success metric. In our view, that emphasis sometimes came at the expense of program integrity and fraud prevention.

Newt Gingrich:

What reforms should Congress consider?

Elle Minarik:

First, we should eliminate zero-premium plans by requiring a modest monthly contribution from enrollees. That would reduce incentives for fraudulent enrollments.

Second, we need mandatory multi-factor authentication for enrollment and plan changes. Finally, Congress and federal agencies should strengthen oversight of enrollment intermediaries, call centers, and lead-generation companies.

Newt Gingrich:

Are conditions improving or worsening?

Elle Minarik:

The trends are moving in the wrong direction. We continue to see increasing levels of improper enrollment, rising numbers of people who never use their coverage, and more incomplete enrollment information.

All of those indicators suggest that stronger safeguards are needed.

Newt Gingrich:

This seems to be about more than money. It raises broader questions about accountability, healthcare access, and public trust.

Elle Minarik:

Exactly. Everyone wants affordable, accessible healthcare. But when billions of dollars are lost to fraud and abuse, it drives up costs and undermines the system’s effectiveness. Improving program integrity is essential if we want healthcare markets that truly serve patients.

Newt Gingrich:

Elle, thank you for joining me and for sharing your research.

Elle Minarik:

Thank you for having me.

About the Guest

Gabrielle “Elle” Minarik is the Program Manager at the Paragon Health Institute. She is an expert in free-market healthcare policy, public-private partnerships, and regulatory issues, frequently speaking on health delivery, the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) framework, and Community Health Centers.

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.