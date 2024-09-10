Out-of-Touch Elites See Israel, Not Hamas, as the Enemy in Hostage Dispute
The Biden-Harris mantra tries to appease the American left by publicly pressuring the government in Jerusalem.
Washington’s response to Hamas killing six Israeli hostages is proving a case study in Western elites hiding from reality. Hamas is a vicious terrorist group that killed 1,139 people and took 251 hostages in Israel on October 7, 2023. It recently executed six hostages in cold blood to prevent them from being rescued.
The Biden-Harris adm…