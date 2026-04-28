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Bonnie Beresford's avatar
Bonnie Beresford
5h

Newt, I am glad you are addressing the anti-patriot movement. It's everywhere and it bothers me hugely. I am born American but spent most of my adult life in Canada, and I never got used to the widespread anti- Americanism among Canadians, nor the hostility I encountered should I wear a T-shirt or jacket with an American theme.

Now that I'm back home, it shocks me to hear it here. I have a dear friend here in the US who stood in my kitchen and said "I can't think of a single reason to be proud of America." This comes from sheer ignorance and ingratitude from people who have never lived elsewhere and compared life in America to life in a country that does not have a Constitution that is as strong, as highly respected and as relevant to daily life as ours.

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Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
1h

Thank you, Newt, for telling the truth about what the President is doing to restore patriotism in America. Considering how far the left have gone off the deep end trying to inspire the opposite sentiment—including the latest attempt on his life—it’s so very welcome. I hope you and Calista will be home for the big celebrations this coming July. Please take care!

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