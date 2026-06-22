Newt talks with Rachel Campos-Duffy about her new book, All American Patriotism, the Great American Road Trip, and why America’s story is still worth celebrating.

On this episode of Newt’s World, Newt Gingrich welcomes Rachel Campos-Duffy, co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend and New York Times bestselling author of All American Patriotism: Celebrating 250 Years of America’s Greatness. Their conversation explores how America’s 250th birthday can become an opportunity to renew patriotism, restore honest history, and remind younger generations why the American dream remains so powerful.

Rachel shares deeply personal stories about her family, her father’s journey from poverty to opportunity, and the road trips that shaped her husband Sean Duffy’s love for America. She and Newt also discuss the importance of seeing America firsthand, teaching children the country’s full history, and celebrating the principles that have made the United States unique.

Listen to their conversation below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

Newt Gingrich

I am pleased to welcome my guest and good friend, Rachel Campos-Duffy. She is co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, a New York Times bestselling author, and the author of All American Patriotism: Celebrating 250 Years of America’s Greatness. Rachel, welcome to Newt’s World.

Rachel Campos-Duffy

Thank you, Newt. I am so happy to be here. You came to Wisconsin in 2010 to help support Sean in his first congressional race, and I have always been grateful for that.

Newt Gingrich

I remember that fondly. You and Sean have had remarkable careers. Your new book debuted at No. 3 on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list. What inspired you to write it as we approach America’s 250th birthday?

Rachel Campos-Duffy

The birthday itself inspired me. I think it is time to turn the page after decades of denigrating America, our history, our founders, and our identity as a people. Many young Americans have been taught a narrative of shame. I wanted this book to remind people why America is worth loving and why we can improve the country through a prism of gratitude and love.

Newt Gingrich

You asked several of your Fox colleagues to share what America means to them. Did any of their reflections surprise you?

Rachel Campos-Duffy

What I loved most was how regional the country still is. You read chapters from people in Texas, South Carolina, Long Island, the West, and the Midwest, and each one reflects a different part of America. Yet the common thread is love for the country. It really captures the idea of e pluribus unum.

Newt Gingrich

You and Sean also have such an interesting story. You met through MTV and have both remained in television and public life.

Rachel Campos-Duffy

Sean and I met through reality television. He was a lumberjack athlete from Wisconsin, and I was a Latina girl from the Southwest. At first, I was not sure about him, but eventually we had a breakfast that lasted three or four hours. By the end, I knew I wanted to marry him.

Newt Gingrich

You also took on a major project with the Great American Road Trip. What was the vision behind it?

Rachel Campos-Duffy

Sean wanted to bring back the Great American road trip. He believes that to love America, you have to see America. Families today are disconnected and often living through screens. Road trips bring families together. You see the country, you meet people, you experience the beauty of America, and you make memories that last.

Newt Gingrich

One of the most personal parts of your book is when you write that the American dream saved your family. Tell us about that.

Rachel Campos-Duffy

My father was one of 15 children and the first generation born in the United States. His parents came from Mexico and settled in a copper mining town in Arizona. They were very poor, but my father was hardworking and resourceful from a young age. He joined the military, went to night school, earned his degree, used the GI Bill, and became a teacher. My mother taught herself English, went to college, and also became a teacher. They showed us through their example that America is a land of opportunity.

Newt Gingrich

That is a powerful story.

Rachel Campos-Duffy

My parents always told us we were lucky to be Americans. They believed education and hard work would open doors. That is why I get so frustrated when children are taught to hate this country. We have the most coveted citizenship in the world, and we should never take that for granted.

Newt Gingrich

I agree. There has been a real effort on some campuses and in parts of the culture to make open patriotism seem unacceptable.

Rachel Campos-Duffy

Yes, and that is why I still have hope around the 250th anniversary. America remains exceptional. This should be a moment to bring the country together and celebrate what makes it remarkable.

Newt Gingrich

You also discuss the attacks on American history, from vandalized statues to warnings placed on founding documents.

Rachel Campos-Duffy

It is deeply troubling. Children are being robbed of history. They are often taught only a negative version of America’s story. We need to teach the truth, including the challenges, but also the greatness, courage, and sacrifice that shaped this country.

Newt Gingrich

The Declaration of Independence is dangerous if you are a dictator. But for Americans, it is the core of what made us unique.

Rachel Campos-Duffy

Absolutely.

Newt Gingrich

Rachel, your new book, All American Patriotism: Celebrating 250 Years of America’s Greatness, is available now. I also encourage listeners to watch the Great American Road Trip on YouTube. Thank you for joining me.

Rachel Campos-Duffy

Thank you so much, Speaker. You are an American treasure.

About the Guest

Rachel Campos-Duffy is the host of America’s #1 rated cable news morning show, FOX & Friends Weekend. With her husband, Sean Duffy, she co-wrote the #I New York Times bestseller All American Christmas. She is also the author of the patriotic children’s book Paloma Wants to be Lady Freedom. Campos-Duffy has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Arizona State University’s Honors Program and a master’s degree in international affairs from the University of California, San Diego.

She is married to the Secretary of Transportation and former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy. They are parents to nine children and grandparents to two grandchildren.

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