Polling Suggests Simple Strategy To Help GOP Win Budget Battle as Congress Barrels Toward Shutdown
There is little support for higher spending, but in a warning for the GOP, 76 percent say it is important to avoid closing the government.
With the normal appropriations process hopelessly deadlocked, Congress is again faced with the need to pass a continuing resolution to keep the government open.
As President Lincoln warned, “With popular sentiment nothing can fail. Without popular sentiment nothing can succeed.”
Republicans and Democrats alike should keep this in mind as they negotiate go…