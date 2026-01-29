It was stunning how much President Donald J. Trump defined the World Economic Forum in Davos this year.

First, it meant a great deal to the Swiss that he was coming. They are worried about the World Economic Forum moving to someplace else like Singapore, Munich, or Milan. They recognize that it is good for its country’s prestige and economy. After all, when 3,000 participants and another 30,000 support staff show up in a town of 11,000, it is a huge financial opportunity.

Second, because the American President was coming, more than 60 other foreign leaders came. Furthermore, there were a lot of corporate leaders and major investors. Of the 3,000 participants, more than 800 were Americans. Almost every fourth person we met was from the states.

Read More on the NYSun

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.