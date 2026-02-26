The New York Post captured the power of President Donald J. Trump’s 2026 State of the Union Address with a simple headline: “Trump Wins Gold.”

If you did not see the State of the Union, you should watch it. It is long, but it is impossible to communicate how powerful and effective it was by reading the text alone. There were moments of deep humanity, drama, and intense interactions with the congressional Democrats that must be seen to be understood.

This was one of the most important speeches of President Trump’s career. He needed a powerful, effective speech that reasserted what he has accomplished, reaffirmed how bad the previous Democratic administration was, and unified and rallied the 60 percent of Americans who want to replace the old establishment – and reject big government socialism and unpopular values promoted by the Democratic Party.

For Republicans to win the off-year election (a rare political occurrence) President Trump had to turn the debate into a choice between two parties with vastly different values, ideologies, and records.

To this end, President Trump brilliantly raised issue after issue to drive home the difference in votes, attitudes, and values between Democrats and Republicans.

I was impressed with the calm, steady methodical case President Trump laid out for the American people.

I was even more surprised by the degree to which the Democrats operated to reinforce the President’s message. Repeatedly, as the President raised immigration, crime, national security, and other issues, the congressional Democrats ran headlong into expressing deeply unpopular positions.

I remember when I was Speaker of the House sitting behind President Bill Clinton. During the 1996 State of the Union, he said, “the era of big government is over.” As a solid conservative I loved the phrase. It did not matter if President Clinton meant it – or was just making a political statement. I felt I had to lead the standing ovation. It was a brilliant move by Clinton.

President Trump played the Democrats the same way – but in the opposite direction. We know from our work at America’s New Majority Project that there are a whole range of issues in which 70 percent, 80 percent, or even 90 percent of the American people agree. President Trump repeated many of these positions – and the Democrats were so angry – and dislike him so deeply – they sat on their hands while the Republicans stood and cheered for these popular statements. It created the perfect image of a losing minority party.

One of the most powerful moments of contrast came when the President said:

“One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe. So tonight, I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

When most of the Democrats refused to stand, the President allowed it to drag out for an amazingly long time. He kept shaking his head while looking perplexed. Finally, he said “you should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Refer a friend

This was one of many definitive scenes (the Olympic gold medal men’s hockey team walking in was another example). President Trump’s imagination, experience, and showmanship as a veteran TV star, really came through. He knows how to create drama better than any political leader in my lifetime.

Finally, this State of the Union’s confrontational style and directness made it feel like the direct descendent of President Harry Truman in 1948. President Trump understands that we are a deeply polarized country – not because of his personality but because we have two camps with a series of opposing core values.

Republicans want to control the border. Democrats favor open borders.

Republicans want you to pay fewer taxes and have a smaller, more efficient government. Every Democrat voted against the 2025 tax cuts and would have rather raised taxes to fuel big government socialism.

Republicans believe parents should have ultimate control over the lives and education of their children. Democrats believe the government should intervene in children’s lives without telling parents (look at the body language on that issue in the State of the Union).

Republicans prioritize economic growth, low-cost energy, conserving natural resources, and growing the economy. Democrats, favor expensive, extreme, fear-mongering environmentalism even if means Americans must struggle to pay the bills.

Republicans want to root out government corruption. The Democrats want to pretend it doesn’t exist.

Republicans chant “USA,” while Democrats remain silent.

The list goes on.

The President’s challenge in the State of the Union was to outline the amazing divide between the two parties.

He got the job done.

Leave a comment

Listen to the latest episode of Newt’s World:

You can manage your subscription preferences to choose the updates, newsletters, and alerts you want to receive on the website.