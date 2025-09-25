President Trump’s Historic United Nations Speech
President Donald J. Trump’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly was uniquely historic and authentically Trump.
President Donald J. Trump’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly was uniquely historic and authentically Trump.
I had particular interest in the President’s blunt comments about the United Nations’ inadequacy and the need to reform it.
In 2005, former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell and I led a task force on the United Nations. After a gre…