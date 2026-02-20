British parliamentarian Tom Tugendhat has written an amazing article titled “Britain’s Hidden War.” In it, he outlines Russia’s shadowy attacks on Britain and Western Europe. Mr. Tugendhat was security minister for the last two conservative governments — and is the shadow security minister in the current shadow cabinet. He’s also a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan with experience in the British Army and Navy.

As he describes it “the battlefield has moved, our assumptions have not.” Mr. Tugendhat is describing what the Russians call hybrid warfare or new generation warfare. This doctrine involves a system of low grade near-war activities including cyberattacks, propaganda, strategic deception (“maskirova” in Russian), and a wide range of other attacks which are always just below the level of making war inevitable.

