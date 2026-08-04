Washington has promised to make healthcare cheaper and more accessible, but many families still worry about rising premiums, deductibles, and costs in a complex system managed by insurers, the government, and bureaucrats. Patients often feel overlooked and that the system mostly serves regulators, stakeholders, intermediaries, and hospitals.

That is precisely why the America First Policy Institute’s five-part policy series, It’s Your Money: Making Your Health Dollar Work for You, The Patient, deserves attention, and you should read it.

The series starts with an obvious question: Who should control healthcare dollars?

The answer should be simple. The patient.

But sadly, America’s healthcare system has moved away from empowering individuals. Instead, it channels healthcare decisions through multiple layers of insurers, regulators, and hospitals, moving it further from the patient.

The American First Policy Institute’s series proposes a positive alternative to the ineffective system, emphasizing that healthcare funds belong to patients and the system should be centered on this principle. Rather than focusing on how government or insurers can improve healthcare spending management, the series explores how Americans can reclaim control over their healthcare decisions. This shift in approach is both sensible and long overdue.

Across five papers, the series champions healthcare reform focused on empowering individuals, prioritizing innovation over bureaucracy, and promoting competition over self-interest. Whether discussing consumer choice, financing, transparency, or market competition, the main point stays consistent: healthcare should prioritize patient needs.

Price transparency is essential for a patient-first healthcare approach. When patients know the cost of care before receiving it — not weeks later — they can compare options, ask questions, and make informed decisions.

The series highlights this reality that most Americans experience firsthand. Markets work best when consumers have information, choices, and incentives, but healthcare often denies these: prices are hidden, benefits are top-down, competition is limited, and consumers spend thousands with less info than buying a TV or airline ticket.



Voters agree, polling from America’s New Majority Project found 84% support requiring providers to post clear, upfront prices, and 93% said transparent pricing is personally important to them.

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No market can function well under those conditions. Healthcare should be no exception.

The America First Policy Institute also highlights the Trump administration’s successes in reducing health care costs, including easing Direct Primary Care (DPC) regulations, expanding Health Savings Accounts for Obamacare enrollees, lowering drug prices through TrumpRx, and introducing the Great Healthcare Plan.

When Trump announced the Great Healthcare Plan on January 15, 2026, he said, “The government is going to pay the money directly to you. It goes to you, and then you take the money and buy your own healthcare… The big insurance companies lose, and the people of our country win.” Republicans are running on a policy of patient first healthcare with price transparency, lower costs, and more options.

Healthcare reform should not begin with insurance companies, government agencies, or hospital administrators. It should begin — and end — with the American patient.

The America First Policy Institute reminds policymakers that when patients control more healthcare decisions and dollars, the system becomes more accountable, competitive, and responsive.



This isn’t just a policy prescription it’s what voters say they want. A recent America’s New Majority Project survey found that once patients control their own healthcare dollars, demand for price transparency actually intensifies, with 73% saying it becomes even more important to them once they’re the ones holding the money.

You should read the America First Policy Institute paper and follow what they are doing regarding healthcare.

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