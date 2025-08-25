Rachel Peterson is a Researcher for Gingrich 360. She completes in-depth studies on a full gamut of issues and is the primary researcher for the Newt’s World podcast. Prior to joining Gingrich 360 as an intern in 2018, Peterson interned as a culture writer for the Media Research Center, where she wrote the cultural commentary for the website newsbusters.org. Before that, she did freelance digital marketing for a nonprofit tourism agency in Illinois. Peterson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Media from John Paul the Great Catholic University.