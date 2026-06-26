Newt Gingrich and Jonathan Turley explore why America's Revolution succeeded where others failed and what the nation's founding can teach us as it approaches its 250th anniversary.

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Newt Gingrich sits down with renowned constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley to examine one of the defining questions of our time: What made the American Revolution fundamentally different from every other revolution in history? Drawing from Turley's new book, Rage and the Republic: The Unfinished Story of the American Revolution, the conversation explores how America's founders transformed revolutionary passion into a durable constitutional republic built on liberty, limited government, and individual rights.

Their discussion traces the remarkable story of Thomas Paine, the enduring influence of James Madison and the Constitution, and the lessons of the French Revolution's descent into terror. Jonathan and Newt also connect those historical lessons to today's challenges, including declining trust in institutions, the rise of socialism, artificial intelligence, robotics, and the future of democratic self-government. Together, they argue that understanding America's founding principles has never been more important as the nation enters a new era of profound technological and political change.

Listen to their conversation below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

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Newt Gingrich

Jonathan, congratulations on the release of Rage and the Republic. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, your book asks a timely question: why did the American Revolution produce the world’s most enduring republic while so many other revolutions descended into tyranny?

Jonathan Turley

The American Revolution began with the same human emotion that drives most revolutions: rage. The remarkable achievement of the Founders was transforming that rage into a constitutional system that protected liberty instead of allowing violence to consume itself. That distinction explains why the American experiment succeeded while the French Revolution collapsed into the Terror.

Newt Gingrich

One of the most fascinating figures in your book is Thomas Paine. His influence on the Revolution is often underestimated.

Jonathan Turley

Paine’s story is extraordinary. He arrived in America as a complete failure by every conventional measure. Benjamin Franklin recognized his talent and encouraged him to write. Within two years, Common Sense had become the most influential political pamphlet of its era. Paine helped inspire the Revolution, but James Madison ultimately helped create the constitutional framework that allowed the Revolution to endure.

Newt Gingrich

You argue that America’s founders accepted human nature as it is rather than trying to reinvent humanity.

Jonathan Turley

Exactly. Madison understood that people naturally form competing interests and factions. Rather than trying to eliminate those differences, the Constitution channels them into a system of checks, balances, and compromise. That structure protects liberty because it prevents any single group from accumulating unchecked power.

Newt Gingrich

You also compare America’s experience with the French Revolution.

Jonathan Turley

The contrast is striking. The American Constitution gave citizens peaceful ways to resolve conflict and express disagreement. France lacked those safeguards. Revolutionary passion eventually turned inward, producing violence, purges, and instability. It’s a reminder that creating a revolution is much easier than successfully ending one.

Newt Gingrich

Many Americans today have lost confidence in government and public institutions. Does that concern you?

Jonathan Turley

Very much. Declining trust creates opportunities for movements that reject constitutional limits altogether. Some now argue that the Constitution itself has failed or should be fundamentally rewritten. History shows that abandoning the protections built into our system rarely leads to greater freedom.

Newt Gingrich

Your book also looks beyond history to emerging challenges such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

Jonathan Turley

Those technologies will transform society in ways we’ve never experienced. The question isn’t simply economic. It is civic. If millions of people become dependent on government support, how does that affect citizenship, independence, and liberty? We need an economy that continues creating meaningful opportunities for people to contribute and thrive.

Newt Gingrich

You also make a strong defense of free enterprise.

Jonathan Turley

The Declaration of Independence and Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations were published in the same remarkable year. Political liberty and economic liberty reinforce one another. The founders understood that genuine freedom requires both constitutional rights and economic opportunity.

Newt Gingrich

As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, what gives you optimism?

Jonathan Turley

America has always been a revolutionary nation in the best sense of the word. We’ve repeatedly adapted to enormous challenges while remaining rooted in the principles of liberty, self-government, and opportunity. If we remember who we are and why those principles matter, I believe the American experiment will continue to thrive.

Newt Gingrich

Jonathan, thank you for joining me. Rage and the Republic offers an important perspective on America’s founding and the challenges ahead. It is a timely reminder that preserving liberty requires both historical understanding and civic confidence.

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About the Guest

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University Law School and one of America's leading constitutional scholars. A bestselling author, nationally recognized legal analyst, and frequent congressional witness, he writes extensively on the Constitution, civil liberties, and the American legal system.

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