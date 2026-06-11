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William C Warnky's avatar
William C Warnky
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I agree with Newt. Part of the problem is that in order to get votes in congress to pass defense authorizations it has been necessary to have large military installations, and defense contractors in safe democratic congressional districts and states. If a major change in our force structure requires that procurement is significantly altered from our big defense contractors, this may mean a shift in votes away from defense spending.

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