Newt Gingrich talks with Brenda Hafera about the Heritage Guide to Historic Sites and how families can use America’s 250th anniversary to reconnect with the places, principles, and stories that shaped the nation.

Explore the Heritage Guide to Historic Sites

Ahead of America’s 250th anniversary, Newt Gingrich welcomes Brenda Hafera of The Heritage Foundation to discuss a new interactive guide designed to help families, teachers, parents, and grandparents explore historic sites across the country. The Heritage Guide to Historic Sites highlights places tied to America’s founding, civic identity, literature, enterprise, and national character.

Their conversation examines why historic places matter, how they shape civic education, and why accurate history is essential to preserving a free society. From Mount Vernon and Independence Hall to Gettysburg and local sites across the country, Newt and Brenda discuss how visiting the places where history happened can inspire gratitude, patriotism, and a deeper understanding of America’s founding principles.

Listen to their conversation below, or scroll down for an edited transcript.

Edited Transcript

This conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

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Newt Gingrich

On this episode of Newt’s World, ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States, The Heritage Foundation has launched a new website and interactive experience, the Heritage Guide to Historic Sites. The website profiles parks and historic locations beginning with the first 13 colonies, and I was pleased to help with this project with a focus on Gettysburg.

Brenda Hafera

The guide is an online interactive map geared toward tourists, parents, grandparents, and teachers who are thinking about leading class trips or family visits to historic sites across the country. Each site includes background on why it is significant, what visitors can expect, book recommendations, and considerations for families.

Newt Gingrich

I think this is an important project. In a free society, citizens need to understand the core values that make up their country. If we are going to have government of the people, by the people, and for the people, the people had better be knowledgeable.

Brenda Hafera

That is exactly why historic sites matter. Civic education does not only happen in the classroom. These sites are places of public education where families can learn the American story together. The map tells that story through place, from battlefields like Gettysburg and Antietam to literary sites, monuments, and places that reflect the American spirit of enterprise.

Newt Gingrich

When you go to Mount Vernon or Independence Hall, you can stand where history happened. You see the place where Washington lived, or the room where the Declaration of Independence was debated and signed. It brings history to life in a way that simply reading about it cannot.

Brenda Hafera

There is something humbling about being in those locations. It gives people a sense of gratitude for the men and women who built this country. Those experiences stay with children. They shape how they understand America and what it means to be part of this story.

Newt Gingrich

Gettysburg is one of the most remarkable places to understand sacrifice, courage, and the survival of the Union. You can see how the battle unfolded, and you can understand the willingness of Americans to put their lives on the line for freedom.

Brenda Hafera

That is what we hope the guide will help families do. We want people to find historic sites within driving distance, plan trips, and celebrate America’s 250th anniversary by rediscovering the places that tell our story.

Newt Gingrich

What Heritage is doing with this guide is a public service. It helps people experience history accurately and faithfully, and it contributes to informed, educated patriotism.

Brenda Hafera

If families can visit these places and learn about Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Lincoln, and the principles that shaped America, then this guide will be a success. We want the next generation to understand the country they have inherited and the ideals worth preserving.

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About the Guest

Brenda Hafera is Assistant Director and Research Fellow in the Simon Center for American Studies at The Heritage Foundation. She specializes in the American founding and civic education and leads the Heritage Guide to Historic Sites, an initiative helping Americans rediscover the people, places, and principles that shaped the nation.

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