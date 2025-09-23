Reform of Social Security Disability Benefits Could Help Move Countless Americans Toward Greater Sense of Their Own Capabilities
Some 60% of those on Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income would like to work, yet less than 1% of beneficiaries are ‘able to leave the program for work.'
The House Ways and Means Committee recently held an important hearing that could help move America toward a much better future.
The committee’s recent report, “Five Key Moments: Hearing on Barriers to Work for People with Disabilities,” highlights how the country could move from being focused on disabilities to capabilities.
According to the committee, 60…