Vice President Dick Cheney was a remarkable American. In his 84 years he developed a deep dedication to America – and had a powerful impact upon it. He will be missed by his many friends who worked with him for two generations.

I first met Cheney when we came in as House Republican freshman in 1978. I was an unknown assistant professor at a state college who had lost twice. He was the youngest presidential chief of staff in history. Before that job, he had already worked for Donald Rumsfeld, and the two went on to have a close working relationship and friendship for over three decades.

Cheney was remarkable when he won, because he had a heart attack during the 1978 campaign. He was hospitalized, and his brilliant and equally hard-working wife Lynne led a “Cardiacs for Cheney” campaign which carried him back to Washington.

He arrived in the House as a deeply respected member of the Republican establishment. From the start, he was asked to take on major responsibilities by the House Republican leadership. He calmly and methodically completed every assignment and kept growing in stature. We worked together often and well. I thought of him, along with Trent Lott and Jack Kemp, as one of the three leaders I would work with for my career.

When President George H.W. Bush was elected, he needed a strong Secretary of Defense. He convinced Cheney to leave the House, where he had risen to the number two Republican post as Whip, and instead run the Pentagon. He brilliantly managed the liberation of Panama and the multinational effort which liberated Kuwait.

When Cheney left public life at the end of the first Bush Presidency, he became President of Halliburton, a huge international oil and gas exploration company. He briefly considered running for President but quickly realized that was not his future. He helped us win in 1994 and did events around the country helping the GOP.

When George W. Bush called on him to be Vice President, he stepped up to the plate and performed brilliantly. I still remember his powerful acceptance speech in Philadelphia in 2000. He kept using the phrase “help is on the way” to explain that all the Bill Clinton-Al Gore weaknesses would be fixed by the new Bush-Cheney administration.

I also remember how decisively he outperformed a knowledgeable and respected Senator Joe Lieberman in their vice presidential debate. Cheney used wit and charm in a way that few expected and clearly won the debate.

It’s fair to say that Cheney was the most powerful Vice President in history. His influence on national security and foreign policy was enormous. His courage and tenacity combined with intelligence and a lifetime of learning made him an extraordinarily powerful ally for President George W. Bush.

Vice President Cheney’s influence and impact can be measured in the degree to which the left and its propaganda media allies attacked him and distorted who he was. In movies, books, articles, and television shows, the left cultivated and nurtured a false version of Vice President Cheney.

The real indicator of Cheney’s patriotism and love of America was that he never deviated from what he thought was right. Whether you agreed or disagreed with him, you knew he was going to stand firm for what he believed was right for the country.

I am honored to have known him, and I pray for his family as they endure this huge loss.

