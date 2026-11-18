The national ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration was a catastrophe. When the world’s largest and most technologically advanced economy strands more than a million passengers with a four-hour stop that cancels over 16,900 flights and takes three days to recover from, something is profoundly wrong.

Washington’s first reaction has been to throw money at the problem. But history shows that spending another $50 billion in the old wasteful bureaucratic ways won’t fix things. Building a better system for far less is possible but requires breaking out of the Washington structure that has evolved since World War II.

Consider these World War II projects:

• The Pentagon, then the world’s largest office building, was built in 16 months before opening in January 1943.

• The Willow Run factory in Michigan to produce bombers took 18 months to build. By the spring of 1944, the plant was producing one bomber every 63 minutes.

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