Republicans can win the 2026 election.

They can expand the House majority, win Senate races, strengthen Republican governors and state legislators, and build a much broader national majority.

But victory will not happen automatically.

Republicans have a bad habit of assuming that if Democrats are sufficiently unpopular, voters will simply turn to us. History does not work that way. Elections are won by parties that understand the choice, define the choice, and relentlessly communicate the choice. That is why I developed a five-part series on How to Win 2026.

It is not intended simply as political commentary. It is a practical framework for Republican candidates, campaign staffs, activists, donors and voters who want to understand what must be done between now and Election Day.

The first requirement is strategic clarity.

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