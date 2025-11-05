The Nov. 4 off-year elections were a smashing Democratic victory. This is the first and most important lesson Republicans should take from the results.

In elections in New York City, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia and California, there was a huge wave in favor of the Democrats. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s referendum victory in California will certainly shape the 2026 midterms. Yet, there were some local Republican victories, such as the one for Nassau County executive in New York, which provided the GOP hints of a better future – if Republicans are willing to study and learn from them.

President Donald J. Trump suggested that his name not being on the ballot was a major factor in the outcome. This may be true, but it does not solve anything for Republicans. His name is not going to be on the ballot in 2026 or 2028 either. If Republicans do not learn how to connect with, motivate and turn out more Americans, we are in for a huge Democratic comeback in the next election.

